Donald Ray Burnett, 71, Vancleve passed away Friday, April 17, at his residence. He was the owner/operator of Breathitt Farm & Home. He was the son of the late William and Mae Jordan Burnett. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Myrtle Young, Amanda Jean Patrick, Louann Kilmer, Fayetta Gibson; one brother, Daniel Tolson. He is survived by his wife, Nevada "Needie" (Gross) Burnett; three daughters, Melissa Burnett, Sandra(Barry) Wasson, Stephanie(Benjamin) Banks; six grandchildren, Jessica Shimfessel, Ashley Beatty, Jonathan Wasson, Poem Lee, Samuel Lee, Micah Lee; two great grandchildren, Phoenix and Lily Shimfessel; two sisters, Beulah(Bob) Conyers, Ivory McMahan; two brothers, Chalmer(Grace) Tolson, Paul Tolson.
There will be private graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to Bluegrass Care Navigators in Hazard, KY.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.