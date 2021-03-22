Donald Smith Jr.

Donald Smith, Jr., age 22, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021.-He was born April 16, 1998, in Hazard, KY, and was preceded in death by his mother: Kelly Jo Adkins.-One sister: Donna Oaks.-He is survived by his wife: Skylynn  Smith of Vancleve, KY.-Two sons: Masen Wyatt Smith and Liam Richard Smith.-His  parents: Donald and Juanita Smith of Vancleve, KY.-Four sisters: Angelia (David) Noble of Jackson, KY; Amanda (John) Beavers and Elicia (Paul) Walker of Dalton, GA; Anna (John) McIntosh of Paintsville, KY.- Special nieces: Syera King, Autumn Beavers, and Zaphera McIntosh.-Special nephews: Tyler (Kira) Pelfrey; Brandon (Courtney) Pelfrey and Johnathon King.-A  great-niece: Aarilyn Pelfrey.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Williams and Trent Cemetery, Hwy. 205, Vancleve, KY.-Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Tyler Pelfrey, Justin Baker, Chase Romine, Jason Noble, Dave Noble, Greg Thorpe.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

