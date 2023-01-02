Donard White, Jr, age 68, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born August 5, 1954 in Xenia, OH and was the son of the late Donard Sr. and Dorothy Fugate White. – He was a retired coal miner and car salesman.-He is survived by his wife: Sheila Alsept White of Jackson, KY. -His daughters: Tanya (Prentice) Begley of Somerset, KY and Tammy (Damon) Hickman of Hazard, KY. -Two sisters: Dorothy (Taylor) King and Vickie Tackett of Jackson, KY. -Five grandchildren: Peyton (Makamie) Rice; Katherine Begley; Prentice Begley, Damon Preston Hickman (Alyssa) and Damiana Presley Hickman. No services at this time.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Kroger ending Hometown Pick Up
- Fugate wins car
- Pauline Bach Thompson
- James Alfred Holbrook
- Plans for Breathitt Elementary delayed
- Donard White, Jr
- Debris removal phase coming to an end
- Budgets for Sheriff and Clerk left to new administration
- Flood victims trying to survive the winter
- Work continues on the Panbowl Dam
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.