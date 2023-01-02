Donard White, Jr

Donard White, Jr, age 68, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born August 5, 1954 in Xenia, OH and was the son of the late Donard Sr. and Dorothy Fugate White. – He was a retired coal miner and car salesman.-He is survived by his wife: Sheila Alsept White of Jackson, KY. -His daughters: Tanya (Prentice) Begley of Somerset, KY and Tammy (Damon) Hickman of Hazard, KY. -Two sisters: Dorothy (Taylor) King and Vickie Tackett of Jackson, KY. -Five grandchildren: Peyton (Makamie) Rice; Katherine Begley; Prentice Begley, Damon Preston Hickman (Alyssa) and Damiana Presley Hickman. No services at this time.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

