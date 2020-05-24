Donna Carol Bush Spicer

Donna Carol Bush Spicer, age 51, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born June 8, 1968 in Hazard, KY. She was preceded in death by father: Lewis Bush.-Mother: Mary Russell Melton.-One brother: Edward Prater.-Grandparents: Sermantha and Abner Bush and Ellen and Arnold Russell.-She is survived by one daughter: Sarah Turner of Jamestown, KY; One son: Jeff Bush (Jamie Whitaker) of Jackson, KY.-Two grandchildren: Whitney Turner and Weston Lykins.-Her boyfriend: Jimmy Fugate of Lost Creek, KY.-Three sisters: Zola (Tom) Bailey of Salyersville, KY.-Helen Brown of Hazard, KY.-Deborah Melton of Vancleve, KY.-Four brothers: Vinson Prater (Gelinda Roark) of Rousseau, KY-Delbert Prater of Lancaster, KY-Sonny Melton, Jr (Deana Smith) of Campton, KY-Arnold (Autumn) Melton of Jackson, KY. She is also survived by several half brothers and sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, three very special aunts and two uncles.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Emmitt Campbell and Walter Wilson officiating.-Burial in the Russell Cemetery at Guage, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

