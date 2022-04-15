Donna Jean Little Gross

Donna Jean Little Gross, age 49, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born June 6, 1972, in Detroit, MI, and was preceded in death by her mother: Laura Belle Little and her son: Baxter Dale Gwin.- She is survived by her daughter: Ada Gwin (Jay Montgomery) of Campton, KY.- Sons: Arnold Gwin (Crystal Ritchie) of Beattyville, KY; Danny Gross (Kimberly Combs) of Jackson, KY; Frank “J.J.” Little of Campton, KY; Frankie Litte of Jackson, KY and Matthew Roberts of Morehead, KY.- Brothers: Franklin Little of Jackson, KY; Donald Scharick (Kevin Hall) of AL.- A very special friend: Stacy Little.- Five grandchildren: Jaxon Gwin, Ashton Gross, Mercedez Gwin, Bekah Gwin, and Elijah Coburn.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery,-Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Cautionary measures will continue to be observed due to COVID.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Gross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

