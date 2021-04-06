Donnie Combs

Donnie Gene Combs, age 66, of Saldee, KY passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born August 21, 1954, at Saldee, KY, and was the son of the late Sara Jane Arrowood Combs.-He was also preceded in death by a son: Shawn Combs.-He is survived by his wife: Fairy Combs of Saldee, KY.-His father: Lewis Gene Combs of Saldee, KY.- Daughters: Sarah Faye (Elbert) Neace of Talbert, KY and Jeannie Robinson of Saldee, KY.-Sons: Travis Combs (Lindsey Campbell) of Jackson, KY and Daniel Ryan (Robin) Combs of Saldee, KY.-Sisters: Judy Combs, Betty Combs and Tammy Lou (Donald)Lewis of Whick, KY; Carolyn Clawson, Tina (Ricky) Sizemore and Connie (John) Williams of OH. Brothers: Carlos Ray (Teresa) Combs of Jackson, KY; Teddy Combs of Stanton, KY and Lewis (Tina) Combs, JR of OH.-Ten grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.- Burial will be in the Riley-Stamper-Combs Cemetery on Stamper Fork of Canoe, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.
