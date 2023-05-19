Donnis Helen Garrison Back, age 81, longtime resident of Xenia, OH, passed away May 17, 2023 after a long battle with multiple strokes and dementia. She was born October 10, 1941 in Berea, KY to the late Dr. Donald V. and Mary Geneva Lewis Garrison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry A. Back in 1999 and by grandsons, Chad Brownlee in 1986 and Shawn Brownlee in 2020.
She is survived by her children, Kandy (Randy) Agee, Genny Osborne, Leslie (Tom) Osborne and Miles S. (Lisa) Back; grandchildren, Nick Osborne, Jake Osborne, Matt Brownlee, Kelly Knauff, Brendon Back and Amanda Back; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Bradyn, Owen, Mckenne, Colton, Josiah, Gracie, Julie and Damien; sister, Jane Garrison and brother, Calvin Garrison; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family members and friends.
As a child, Donnis and her family lived in Berea, Lexington, Louisville and Jackson KY, West Palm Beach Fl, and Toyko, Japan. In high school, she was a cheerleader and a member of the Glee Club. In the 1960's, while her daughters were young, she was a part time proofreader for the Daily Xenia Gazzette and in the 1970's, worked at King's Department Store. As her children grew up, she became a real estate agent in Xenia where she enjoyed meeting new and returning clients and helping them find their new homes. She retired from Delco Products/Delphi in Kettering, OH.
Donnis was a talented seamstress, making clothes for her children and grandchildren, clothes for her daughter's Barbie dolls, and special clothing for her infant grandson, Chad, who had a colostomy. As her talents as a seamstress began to grow and evolve, she began to design and create hand-sewn christening gowns for family, friends and co-workers' babies. Her smocking talents were exceptional as was her "eye" for detail. She never met a stranger and a quick trip to the grocery store would always turn into a long outing as she would see people she knew and would stop to chat and reminisce. She enjoyed writing, cooking, and trying recipes from old cookbooks and newspapers, University of Kentucky basketball, Elvis, coffee, chocolate, telling funny family stories and laughter. She'd always say that she loved chocolate so much she'd eat "chocolate covered axe handles". Of course, there was no such thing but that didn't stop her from telling us that for 50+ years.
She will be loved and missed by all that knew her but we are thankful that she is now healthy again and surrounded by so many people who she loved and loved her.
Donations can be made in her memory to Shoes4theshoeless.org or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, where services will begin at 11:00am.
Following the service, Donnis will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia.
