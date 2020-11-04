Election was last night…who won?
Pundits say we are likely not to know for sometime still…Trump’s ‘declaring victory’ considered premature
Many of you realize the Times-Voice is a weekly publication which hits newsstands Wednesday evening. Many of you may not know our articles have to be written and submitted by Tuesday for them to make the issue.
This is problematic, especially this year. Tuesday is November 3rd, the day of the national election.
Most of you will buy this newspaper either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning and expect the headline to tell you who won. This particular year, that may not be possible.
As I sit here writing this, most election experts I have consulted believe we should watch carefully who wins in Florida, Georgia, or North Carolina regarding the race for President. The conventional wisdom is if Biden wins just one of the three, and the call is not premature and enough of the early votes and “day of votes” have been counted to warrant “a call,” then Biden is likely to be our next President.
If Biden were to lose all three or, when you went to bed last night, it appeared he was losing all three, we are likely in for a long week of vote counting. In such a case, the outcome may come down to Arizona and Pennsylvania.
The other big election news will be the races for the Senate. Even were Biden to win, he would struggle passing any significant legislation without the Democrats also controlling that chamber of government.
Most election experts believe it likely the Democrats will ultimately loose the Senate seat it holds in Alabama. For Democrats to take “control” of the Senate, they needed either last night or in the week to come to flip four Republican-held seats if Kamala Harris is breaking ties and five if it is Mike Pence.
Civics lesson 101: the Vice-President is the President of the Senate. He doesn’t vote unless the Senate’s vote is deadlocked.
In pre-election day polling, the Democrats believed they held small leads over Republican incumbents in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, and North Carolina. The races for five other Republican held seats, coming into last night, were considered “tight.” Those five states were Iowa, Montana, South Carolina, and two races in Georgia.
As you are reading this either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, there is a very good chance any “declaration of victory” from Tuesday night will be premature and the post election-day vote count could change the outcome. Should it, there will probably be legal challenges and cries of “foul” forthcoming. This could all go on clear up to the inauguration on January 20, 2021.
Look on the bright side! Maybe we can tell you the winners of the November 3rd election in our edition November 10th. Here’s to hoping, as everything we have ever known or believed has been changed by this ubiquitous coronavirus.
When we may get a handle on who has either won or lost is anyone’s guess. Hopefully it will be sometime sooner rather than later.
