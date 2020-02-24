Dora (Herald) Turner, age 89, of Houston, KY passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 6:45 PM at her residence.-She was born January 6, 1931, at Canoe, KY and was the daughter of the late Alex and Bertha (Spicer) Herald.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Lee Turner.-Three sisters: Sara Jones, Rosan Mullins, and Nancy Turner.-One brother: Wesley Herald.-Dora was a homemaker, mother, and caretaker (Always there when needed). She was a member of the Shoulderblade Old Regular Baptist Church which she really loved to attend. She was truly a dedicated believer in the Word of God.-She is survived by two daughters: Leona Turner of Houston, KY and Vicki Lynn (Scott) Herald of Ryland Heights, KY.-Two sisters: Rebecca Baker and Nettie Turner of Houston, KY.-One brother: Herbert Gene Herald of Houston, KY.-One granddaughter: Kimberly Gibbs of Indiana.-Three great-grandchildren: Kailey Gibbs, Kori Gibbs, and Kennedy Gibbs all of Indiana.- One sister in law: Rosie Herald of Houston, KY-She is also survived by a host of cousins and many friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Turner and Brian Turner officiating.-Burial in the Alex Herald Cemetery at Houston, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 6:00 PM.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.: Pallbearers: Family and Friends.
