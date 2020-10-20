Dora Neace Allen Hogg, age 88, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born December 14, 1931, at Barwick, KY, and was the daughter of the late Cager and Hallie Deaton Neace.-She was preceded in death by husbands: French Allen and Henry Hogg.-One son: Verdie Allen; Brother: Mize Neace; Sisters: Isabelle Taulbee, Oma Loomis, Gertie Templeton, Susie Melton, and Addie Fugate.-She is survived by one daughter: Rena Allen (Doug Hudson) of Haddix, KY. One son: Wendell Allen (Freda Napier) of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren: Autumn Melton (late Arnie Melton), and Wendell Lee (Kristian) Allen. -Great-grandchildren: Emma Allen, Chloe Allen, Andrew Allen.-A special cousin: Mary Hutchinson.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Moore officiating.-Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
