Dora Jean Smith, age 61, of Kettering, OH and formerly of Breathitt County, KY pssed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH.-She was born December 21, 1958, in Campton, KY and was the daughter of the late Clyde Smith, Sr and Delcie Short Bowling.-She was preceded in death also by her husband: Robert Johnson.-One brother: Clyde Smith, Jr.-She is survived by three daughters: Delcie Rebecca Angel (Billy Ray Cooper) and Christie Brooks (Charles Abney) of Middletown, OH; Tina Bryant (Zachary Bell) of Deputy, IN.-Three sons: Matthew (Amanda) Angel and Michael (Erin) Angel of Mt. Sterling, KY-Jordan Bryant of Middletown, OH- Three sisters: Diane (Stan) Farmer of Mt. Sterling, KY-Darlene (Eddie) Johnson of Jackson, KY-Charlene Lord of OH.-Nine grandchildren: Austin King, Paige Hollan (Kenneth Noble); Jacob Angel, Brooklyn White, Ian Abney, Owen Abney, Summer Whitely, Charlee Whitely, Waylon Abney and Precious Sewell.-Three great grandchildren: Elizabeth Noble, Kennedy Noble, Bryson, Noble.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Evans officiating.-Burial in the Matt Short Cemetery at Canoe, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday at 10:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
