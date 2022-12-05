Dora Marie Harvey, age 74, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born February 22, 1948 in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Jessie and Tempa Campbell Combs.-She was preceded in death also by her husband: Elmer Harvey and a host of brothers and sisters.-She is survived by son: Ronnie (Betty) Harvey of Clayhole, KY.-Daughter: Connie Turner of Clayhole, KY; Sister: Martha Lou Combs Weems of Lexington, KY. -Brother: Raymond Combs of Richmond, KY.- Three grandchildren: Ronnie Ray Harvey, Mindy Moore and Jessica Caudill.- Three great- grandchildren: Thomas Turner, Rylan Caudill and Aubree Couch.-She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Miller officiating.-Burial in the T-Point Cemetery at Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
