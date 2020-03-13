Doris Hudson Combs

Doris Kaye Hudson Combs, age 59, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born July 28, 1960, at Ary, KY and was the daughter of the late Bill and Ruby Mearl (Miller) Hudson. She was preceded in death by her husband: Nathan Combs; her son: Christopher Hudson; two sisters: Jacqueline Rose Hudson Back and Betty Jo Hudson; two brothers: Kenneth Hudson and Jerry Hudson.
She is survived by one daughter: Michelle (Michael) Pelfrey of Jackson, KY; four sisters: Laura Jean Noble of North Judson, IN; Billie Jean (Albert) Grob of Lexington, KY; Adna Mae (Doug) Noble of Lost Creek, KY; Donna Hudson Combs of Hardshell, KY; two brothers: James Edward Hudson and Charles Michael (Bessie) Hudson of Hardshell, KY; three grandchildren: Montana Hudson, Ted Austin Hudson, and Alexis Robertson; one great-granddaughter: Maybre Piercy.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Emmitt Campbell and Eldon Miller officiating.-A Celebration of Life and visitation will begin on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.
Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
