Dorothy B. Roberts Johnson, age 71, of Houston Road passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her residence. She was born November 28, 1951 in Lee County, KY and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Edna McIntosh Roberts. She was preceded also in death by her husband: Woodrow Johnson. Eleven brothers and one sister. She is survived by two sons: Wilson (Karen) Johnson of Campton, KY; Woodrow (Sue) Johnson, Jr. of Jackson, KY. Two daughters: Loretta Johnson and Christine (John) Jent both of Hazard, KY. One sister: Judy (Eddie) Whalen of Cynthiana, KY; One brother: Everette (Peg) Roberts of Owenton, KY. Seven grandchildren: Wilson R. Johnson, Jr.; Steven Coby Johnson, Tyler Woodrow Johnson, Charlie Nichole Vanhoose (Brad); Logan Canoy, Austin Jent, Quinton Jent. One great grandchild: Abigail Grace Johnson. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with James Collins officiating. Burial in the Roberts Cemetery, Lower Twin Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Saturday until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
