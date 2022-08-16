Dorothy Fugate, 74, Clayhole passed away Sunday, August 14, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. She was a member of the Drushal Memorial Church at Lost Creek. She was the widow of the late John Fugate and the daughter of the late Adam and Gladys Thorpe Mullins. She was also preceded in death by daughters, Carolyn Noble, Sarah Gabbard; brothers, AJ Mullins, William "Booter" Mullins; sister, Teddy Baldwin; grandson, Wickie Dustin Noble. She is survived by sons, Thomas (Althea) Fugate, John Fugate Jr.; daughters, DeEsta Howard; brother, Clyde Mullins; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; several special grandchildren. Visitation, Wednesday, August 17, 12:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, 2:00 PM with Drewey Jones officiating. Burial in T Point Cemetery at Clayhole.
