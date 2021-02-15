Dorothy Ritchie

Dorothy Lyn Yvonne Ritchie, 39, Jackson passed away Thursday, February 11, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. She attended the Providence Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by son, Damyn Ryder Herald; grandparents, Charles and Nettie Hardin, Dorothy Hardin; uncle, Todd Noble. She is survived by her husband, William "Duker" Ritchie, parents, Brenda and Richard Brewer; father, Greg Noble; sons, Matthew Hunter Stallard, Joseph Aaron Stallard; daughters, Rheagan Breanne Stallard, BrayLyn Drew Herald, Logan Presleigh Herald, Remington Blake Ritchie, Willow Marie Ritchie; sister, Rana Thompson(Brendan); brother, Geoff Brewer(Joanna); grandparents, Ernest and Yvonne Noble. Visitation Sunday, February 14, 6:00 - 9:00PM. Funeral, Tuesday, February 16, 1:00PM with Gary Bellamy officiating. Burial in Family Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Serving as pallbearers: Matthew Stallard, Aaron Stallard, Nicholas Noble, Robbie Huff, Kyle Huff, Alex Noble, Wes Noble, Todd Noble, Trey Noble.
Service information
Feb 16
Service
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- One-Vehicle Accident Results in Fatality…
- What They Make (County Clerk’s Office)…
- Plot in Florida to poison city's water foiled
- Kory Combs featured in KPGFootball (Link to KPGFootball article provided)
- What say you Jackson…about Cracker Barrel
- Ice Storm Warning for Breathitt
- Jeanette Clemons
- What Say You Jackson?
- Breaking News: Impeachment Outcome Delayed
- Dear Julia
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.