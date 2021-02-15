Dorothy Ritchie

Dorothy Lyn Yvonne Ritchie, 39, Jackson passed away Thursday, February 11, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. She attended the Providence Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by son, Damyn Ryder Herald; grandparents, Charles and Nettie Hardin, Dorothy Hardin; uncle, Todd Noble. She is survived by her husband, William "Duker" Ritchie, parents, Brenda and Richard Brewer; father, Greg Noble; sons, Matthew Hunter Stallard, Joseph Aaron Stallard; daughters, Rheagan Breanne Stallard, BrayLyn Drew Herald, Logan Presleigh Herald, Remington Blake Ritchie, Willow Marie Ritchie; sister, Rana Thompson(Brendan); brother, Geoff Brewer(Joanna); grandparents, Ernest and Yvonne Noble. Visitation Sunday, February 14, 6:00 - 9:00PM. Funeral, Tuesday, February 16, 1:00PM with Gary Bellamy officiating. Burial in Family Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Serving as pallbearers: Matthew Stallard, Aaron Stallard, Nicholas Noble, Robbie Huff, Kyle Huff, Alex Noble, Wes Noble, Todd Noble, Trey Noble.

