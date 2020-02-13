Dorothy Turner, 88, Houston passed away Monday, February 10, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was a retired teacher of 30 years with the Breathitt County School System. She was preceded in death by parents, Berry and Bird Turner; daughter, Lexene Turner; siblings, John A., Frank, Lewis, Eugene, Faye, Effie; special friend, Martha Turner. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Turner of Houston; three grandchildren, Walter Combs of Houston, Jerry Combs(Sharalynn) of Jackson, Christina Combs of Houston; two great grandchildren, Martin Lucas Combs, Mason Zachary Combs. Visitation Thursday, Febrruary 13, 6PM. Funeral Friday, February 14, 1PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home with Paul Turner officiating. Burial in Turner Family Cemetery at Houston. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
PO Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
PO Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
PO Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
PO Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Visitation begins.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.