Dortha May Napier, age 85, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 3, 1937 in Johnson County, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents:: Newt and Somlia Scarberry Daniels. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Jerry Napier.-Her daughter: Debbie Sue Napier;:Sons: Jack Napier and Babe Napier. Her grandson: Clifton Otis Campbell. Sister: Mary Lou Griffith: Brother: Roy Daniels. She is survived by her daughter: Arlene (Bobby) Smith of Jackson, KY. Son: David Napier (Cathy) of Jackson, KY; Sisters: Henritta Puckett of Salyersville, KY and Gerleane Fraley of Hampton, VA.-Brothers: Orville “Jim” Daniels of Paintsville, KY and Charles Lee Daniels of Lancaster, OH; Grandchildren: Kimberly Dunn; Rhonda Watkins, Jennifer Watkins.: Special Niece: Paula Rae Neace Trent, Special Nephew: B.J. Neace. Great granddaughter: Sadie Dunn. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Harold Clemons officiating. Burial in the Clemons and Ritchie Cemetery, Elk View, Wilstacy, KY. Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.- Deaton funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.