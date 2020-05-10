Douglas Buckler, age 38, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his residence.-He was born February 14, 1982, in Connersville, IN and was the son of the late Lloyd Buckler.-He is survived by his mother: Helen (Brandenburg) Creech of Beattyville, KY.-Two sisters: Denise (Rick) Harris and Marie (Joe) Mason of Connersville, IN. Four nieces.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Gravesides services will be held at the Dale Cemetery in Connersville, IN at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Buckler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.