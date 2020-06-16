Douglas Lee Robbins, age 45, of Gays Creek, KY passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born November 20, 1974, in Chicago, IL, and was the son of the late Harold Alexander and Mary Lou (White) Robbins. He was also preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents.- He was the oldest of six children (Dixie Chris) Webb, Dorrie (Bobby) Johnson, Derrick (Kimmie) Robbins, Devan Robbins, and Angela Robbins.- He is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews along with many beloved friends and family.- He had a passion for serving the Lord. -He served at Chavies First Church of God. Doug was a long time member of the American Legion Post #250 where he was a part of the American Legion Riders who raised money for many charities. The family will have a celebration of life for him and his mother (Mary Lou Robbins) at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- 12 New Cases Confirmed in Jackson County AmongTwenty-one New COVID-19 Case Confirmed by CVDHD
- ATTENTION: McKee Medical Clinic Has a Confirmed Case of COVID-19
- Jackson Manor Celebrates Being COVID Free with Drive-by Parade
- U.S. Hits 2 Million Coronavirus Cases As Many States See A Surge Of Patients
- 191 New Confirmed Cases in KY on Wednesday --- Churches Reopen to 50% Capacity
- WATCH & SHARE COVID-19 Testing First Hand
- COVID-19 Testing in McKee on Wednesday June 10th
- Jackson Manor Now Officially COVID FREE!! Drive Thru Celebration Parade Scheduled for Next Week!
- Bell County up to 4 COVID-19 cases
- First COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Clay County
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt's William Long becomes Kentucky's first Internationally Recruited Football Prospect in the 2021-class
- Riley Bush, Breathitt County HS…Is Living her Faith in a Unique Way
- The Long Version of Racism
- Breathitt Man Drowned at Wolfe Lake
- Are Georgia’s Descending COVID-19 Numbers a Lie?
- Breathitt's William Long picks up 6th-football offer...
- Breathitt County has 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19
- Bear Necessities
- Local Educator Strives for Students and Faculty to "RISE2 Deeper Learning"
- The Long Version of the Murder of George Floyd...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.