Douglas Lee Robbins, age 45, of Gays Creek, KY passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born November 20, 1974, in Chicago, IL, and was the son of the late Harold Alexander and Mary Lou (White) Robbins. He was also preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents.- He was the oldest of six children (Dixie Chris) Webb, Dorrie (Bobby) Johnson, Derrick (Kimmie) Robbins, Devan Robbins, and Angela Robbins.- He is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews along with many beloved friends and family.- He had a passion for serving the Lord. -He served at Chavies First Church of God. Doug was a long time member of the American Legion Post #250 where he was a part of the American Legion Riders who raised money for many charities. The family will have a celebration of life for him and his mother (Mary Lou Robbins) at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

