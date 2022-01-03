Douglas Scott Neace, age 62, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born July 4, 1959, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Sam and Fannie Ruth Herald Neace.-He was also preceded in death by a sister: Vida Neace.-His brothers: Eli Neace and Raymond Neace.-and a sister-in-law who loved him like a brother: Audrey Spicer.- He was a member of the Wolverine United Methodist Church, and a member of the Jackson Lions Club. -Doug was retired from WJSN 97.3 “Cat Country” radio and Intermountain Broadcasting where he served as general manager and business manager for many years- He was the Voice of Breathitt County Sports for years. He was the beloved host of the morning show from 6:00 AM- 8:00 AM. If you didn’t get to hear Doug, I feel sorry for you.-Even if Doug was feeling bad he could make you feel like he was having the time of his life.-His good friend, Cluster Howard and he started and previewed SPORTS TALK in 1997.-Everyone loved his trivia. These are just a few of his accomplishments which there are many, many more.-Doug is survived by his wife: Teresa Ann Spicer Neace of Jackson, KY. -Two sons: Sam (Rebekah) Neace and Douglas (Rachael Foster) Neace both of Hazard, KY.-One daughter: Natasha (Chris) Hurt of Tallahassee, FL.-One sister: Elizabeth (Joe) Allen of Hazard, KY.-Seven grandchildren: Kristopher Neace, Mollie Neace, Callie Neace, Mason Neace, Max Hurt, Isaiah Hurt, Malachi Hurt.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, cousins, in-laws and lots of other family members to cherish his memory.- Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn and Jody Allen officiating.-Burial in the Neace Family Cemetery at Gays Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 am for the family and 12:00 pm (Noon) for the public until the time of service.-Pallbearers: Friends and Family.-Honorary pallbearers: Jackson Lions Club, Cluster Howard, Gloria Hay, Kathy Alberts, Ray David Salle, Orlando Noble.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wolverine United Methodist Church in memory of Doug.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY
