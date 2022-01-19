Douglas Todd Bailey

Douglas Todd Bailey, age 48, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Jackson, KY.-He was born January 29, 1973, in Campton, KY, and was the son of the late James Bailey.-He is survived by his mother: Barbara Sue Bailey of Jackson, KY.- Brother: Michael (Connie) Bailey of Lexington, KY.- Nephew: Scott Bailey and niece: Alaina Bailey.- A special friend: Sherry Hudson. Her children: Brooke McIntosh and Paige McIntosh and grandchildren: Ryker “Ryke Man” Broughton and Kodi “Cutie Pie” Taulbee.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Kemper officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at Noon until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-family requests masks be worn.-In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

