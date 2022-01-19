Douglas Todd Bailey, age 48, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Jackson, KY.-He was born January 29, 1973, in Campton, KY, and was the son of the late James Bailey.-He is survived by his mother: Barbara Sue Bailey of Jackson, KY.- Brother: Michael (Connie) Bailey of Lexington, KY.- Nephew: Scott Bailey and niece: Alaina Bailey.- A special friend: Sherry Hudson. Her children: Brooke McIntosh and Paige McIntosh and grandchildren: Ryker “Ryke Man” Broughton and Kodi “Cutie Pie” Taulbee.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Kemper officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at Noon until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-family requests masks be worn.-In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.