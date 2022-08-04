Jackson City Park employees are focused their efforts on cleaning up mud and debris from the park’s three buildings as well as clean debris and leaves from the fences. Employees say the feel they have done what work they can on the buildings and are concentrating more on outside work at this time.
“Everything at the park was under water. Right now, I am really not sure what can be saved and what cannot. We are just in emergency mode trying to get the buildings clean, then we will assess what can be saved. We can use any and all help,” stated Brittany Little, Park Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.