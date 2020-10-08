Jackson, Kentucky: October 8, 2020
Lumberjacks topple tough sectional opponent in Johnson County…
The Lumberjacks ventured to Johnson County, Kentucky to find out what kind of men they were. Johnson County historically fields one the Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s (KYMSFA) stronger teams, having won numerous championships at that level, so it would stand to reason they would also be stout at the 5th-6th grade level. After all, those middle school, KYMSFA-championship teams are getting talent from somewhere, right?
Coach Glen Gross’s Jacks rolled into Johnson County worried about rolling back out again; however, the Jacks did cross the county line hotter than blue-blazes, having only lost once on the year. Things for Gross’s charges didn’t get off to a very auspicious beginning.
Johnson County had the opening possession of the game and couldn’t do anything with it. The Jacks opening possession was a success until it stalled out with a thrown interception on 4th down. Johnson County returned that pick 85-yards for a score.
While Johnson County didn’t realize this at the time; that one play would comprise the high-water mark for its team the entire evening. The PAT was successfully defended and the score would stand 6-0; though, not for long.
The Jacks took the next possession and drove it right down Johnson County’s collective gullets. The pound the ground offensive clinic would finish off with a 5-yard TD run by superstar, 5th-grade FB, Bryson Johnson. The successful PAT staked the Jacks to its first lead, 7-6.
Late in the second quarter, QB Trace Kincaid would find Jagger Burton down the field for a 35-yard “pitch and catch” for a TD thrown to the big TE. The Jacks would take a 14-6 lead into the halftime locker room after a second, successful PAT.
The Jacks would get the ball coming out of the locker room, in the third quarter, and kept the ball most of the quarter. That drive, which killed almost the entire clock in the quarter, was capped off by a Kylan Combs 15-yard race to pay dirt. The failed PAT, on this third TD-drive, would leave the score 20-6 in the Jacks’ favor.
That would be all the scoring for either offense. That wouldn’t be the end of the scoring, at least not for the visitors from Breathitt.
The Jacks would turn it over on downs, in the fourth quarter, on the three (3) yard line. Who knew this would be a scoring opportunity?
Johnson County, needing points and in a hurry, dropped back to pass. Jakoby Little came screaming in and sacked the QB in the end zone for the deuce (safety).
We talked to Coach Gross after the game. He told the Times-Voice, “Defense dominated the game tonight and really set the tempo. In the end, it is hard to lose a game where the opponent just can’t move the ball with any consistency.”
Coach Gross was equally effusive in his praise of his offensive line. “The crew of Trenton Noble (LT), Jaden Fugate (LG), J.T. Price (C), Brayden Clerk (RG), and Tatum Skidmore (LT) just took over the game for us in the 2nd half.”
Gross also remarked, “We were the physically dominant team on both sides of the scrimmage line tonight. The game wasn’t as close as the margin would make it appear.”
The Jacks are now 5-1 and planning on playing another couple games before calling it a year. With the defense pitching a shutout (JC's one score was on the offense) Tuesday night, the Jacks' defense hasn't been scored on in either of the last two games (Jacks beat Perry County 19-0, Saturday).
As for future games, there were a couple games set for next week neither of which look as though they will get played. “I’ll be working the phones looking for a couple more teams willing to play us,” Gross told the newspaper.
The Times-Voice will try to get the word out when and if two more games get scheduled. Also, the team has a Facebook page which does a good job of posting information about dates and locations which you can join and consult.
