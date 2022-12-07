Downtown Christmas 2022 titled “A Joyful Christmas” was by all accounts a huge success from the chili cook-off to the vendors market to the reverse parade and all events in between.
(Pictured): Downtown Christmas Chili Cook-off winners: (Left) Amy Hounshell (Overall); (Top Right) Roy O. Herald (Mild); and (Bottom Right) Maxine Parks (Spicy).
See this week’s edition of the Times Voice for more pictures from Downtown Christmas.
