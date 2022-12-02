(Photo): The official 2022 Downtown Christmas ornament showcases the Quicksand Bridge (Big Blue Bridge). This 18th historical ornament in the Downtown Christmas series is available and was sketched this season by Jackson resident Ancil Hounshell. The ornament comes with a presentation box plus a history compiled by local historian Stephen Bowling. It costs $25 with all proceeds going to the GFWC Jackson Woman’s Club.
The Jackson Woman's Club, with the help of the City of Jackson, the Jackson Tourism Board, Kiwanis, and many more amazing community members are excited to announce the return of Downtown Christmas on Saturday, December 3rd. Downtown Jackson will be bustling with Christmas cheer, sharing “A Joyful Christmas” with all. The community has once again come together to make the annual Downtown Christmas event happen. Town will be busy with events for the young and the old alike as well as lights, decorations, food, and music.
The day will begin at 10:00am with:
* Shoppers Delight at the Breathitt County Senior Center till 3:00.
*History and a Craft at the Breathitt County Museum till 12:00.
*Chili Contest drop offs at the First Baptist Church on Broadway, with awards at noon.
*Baked Goodies drop off for the Belinda Oaks Memorial Holiday Bakeoff at City Hall, with judging at 12:30.
*Holiday Expo at the Lions Club till 4:00.
11:00am
*Creative Workshop and Storytelling at the HCTC Lees Campus Library.
*Petting Zoo City Hall Parking Lot, till 2:00.
12:00 noon to 4:00
*Appalachian Horse Project will be at the Extension Office with a horse and sleigh (great photo opportunity).
12:30 -2:00pm
*Santa Land at the HCTC Lees College Gym.
2:00pm
*Joyful Christmas Musical Presentation at The Jackson First United Methodist Church.
6:00pm-8:00pm
* Nighttime Reverse/Drive Through Parade throughout Downtown Jackson.
Be ready to enjoy the glimmer of Christmas lights, the sounds of joy, the feelings of wonder and awe and know the magic of Christmas.
Our Nighttime Christmas Parade features a drive through event. We were so grateful for the community support and turnout last year that once again the unanimous vote was to keep the Downtown Christmas Parade a nighttime event.
As a reminder, in a reverse parade, the parade participants (floats) are stationary, and the spectators drive through in their vehicles rather than gathering along the route. Each of the parade participants will have their own space to set up and entertain the passersby. The route will be Main Street, left on to Broadway, left on College Avenue all the way up to the Lees campus, to Jefferson, to Highland Avenue and down Washington. You will enjoy floats, displays, blow ups, lights, music, the beauty of Christmas and the joy of community. While driving through town be on the lookout for some special visitors. You may see Mickey and Minnie Mouse or Rudolph or maybe the Elf on the Shelf will be keeping an eye on everyone.
Once again, Santa has indicated he will be in attendance with goody bags for the kids and an opportunity for them to drop off their Letters to Santa. So, kids be sure to write those letters and drop them off to one of Santa's helpers.
The Jackson Woman’s Club and the community are excited to work together creating an event of which we can all be proud. We look forward to keeping the Christmas spirit alive for our community and spreading the true joy of Christmas.
If you have questions please message the Jackson Woman's Club Facebook Page.
