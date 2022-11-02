Mark your calendars for December 2, 2022, “Downtown Christmas” returns to downtown Christmas” returns to downtown Jackson with scheduled activites and events.
The GFWC Jackson Woman’s Club “Downtown Christmas” committee announces the following events: Panbowl Chapter #276 Order of Eastern Star Arts and Craft Fair, Jackson Parks and recreation Chili Cook-Off, Shoppers’ Delight (vendors), HCTC/Lees Famous Library Creative Craft Workshop and Storytelling, Breathitt County Museum-viewing of Breathitt County historical memorabilia and creating of a Christmas ornament, Santa Land at HCTC Lees Campus Gym, petting zoo, a “Joyful Christmas” musical presentation, and a night reverse parade.
Join in the fun December 3rd and celebrate the spirit of the Christmas season. Follow “Downtown Christmas: Facebook for scheduling and location of events as well as in local newspaper.
