Dispute turned ugly in front of local eatery according to one participant
Other party disagrees with facts underpinning pending charge
"I never cussed Mr. Hamblin," Ryan Messer
A “fracas” is defined as “a noisy disturbance or quarrel.” Something happened in front of the White Flash restaurant in downtown Jackson on the 18th of August, 2021 which left a number of people laboring to describe what they actually saw.
According to a sworn summons, taken upon the oath of Ron Hamblin, Ryan Messer subjected Mr. Hamblin to harassment in violation of Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) §525.070. That statute, which we accessed by looking it up online, appears to describe as an offense annoying, harassing, or alarming another person with the intent to intimidate that person in a public place by making an offensively coarse utterance, gesture, or display, or addressing abusive language toward any person present. KRS §525.0700(1)(c).
The summons, a copy of which the newspaper obtained, stated in relevant part the following:”…with the intent to intimidate and alarm affiant (Ron Hamblin), he (Ryan Messer) screamed at affiant and pointed his finger at affiant and yelled at affiant, ‘I am going to kick your (expletive deleted)’ while affiant was eating at the White Flash Restaurant in Jackson, Breathitt Co., Kentucky.”
We contacted Mr. Hamblin, who is the proprietor of the Appalachian Citizen-Voice and owns a sports reporting service known as Sports View America. He told us, “I have made a sworn statement on which the charges were brought via summons. I will stand on what is sworn in that affidavit.”
We contacted Ryan Messer about the incident. He is the owner of a barber shop named Steel Blade Cuts located on 1005 College Avenue in Jackson. His version of the events differed from what was contained in the summons.
“Mr. Hamblin and I are at odds about a matter. I went to the White Flash to resolve it. He (Mr. Hamblin) may have interpreted my actions as threatening but I don’t know why. I wasn’t going to harm him and I didn’t threaten him. I just wanted to see if we could work things out.”
We asked Mr. Messer about the quote attributed to him. “I never said that,” he told the Times-Voice. “I never even entered the White Flash when this occurred. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the restaurant trying to run its business. The people trying to eat don’t need to be involved in any beef (argument) Mr. Hamblin and I have going.
Mr. Messer continued, “I never went in the restaurant. I never cussed Mr. Hamblin. I never threatened him. I was shocked when I got this paper (summons).”
The Times-Voice interviewed people in and around the scene who claimed to have viewed events. None of them “wanted to get in the middle of it” but they indicated they would present and testify truthfully in court if it was required. Mr. Messer told the paper that he had several eye-witnesses he planned to call in his defense when the time comes.
We asked him for names and contact information. He told us, “I won’t give out that information unless I am made to. I will get to defend my good name in court. I am ready to appear and defend myself from these lies.”
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor in Kentucky, according to information we accessed online. The summons indicated there was “no physical contact” between the parties during the event. The court date has been set for December 20, 2021 at 9:00 am.
