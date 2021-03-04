Downtown Protest

Protest in downtown Jackson
Demonstrators claim local resident is a scam-artist
“We will continue to come here until something gets done.” Julia Jones, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
“These protestors are making money by falsely putting my pictures on shirts without my consent, stalking (me), harassing (me), and disturbing my neighbors. I will be taking legal action.” Crystal Collins, Jackson, Kentucky
These people claimed they had been scammed. They claimed the scammer lives right here in our midst.
The Times-Voice reached out to the target of the protestor’s ire. We wanted to give her a chance to address these accusations. Her name is Crystal M. Collins and she will be referenced throughout this article as “Ms. Collins.”
Ms. Collins, the target of the protest, told us at the newspaper in writing, “These people don’t know me from Adam. They live in other states.”
Ms. Collins continued, “My page is public. These protestors are making money by falsely putting my pictures on shirts without my consent, stalking (me), harassing (me), and disturbing my neighbors. I will be taking legal action.”
She is right about the protestors coming from different states. Those protesting her came from as far away as New Jersey and Chicago. They came over from Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Others were from “closer to home” such as Lexington, Kentucky.
None of them were believed to be locals. None of them were too happy.
On a day which would see a steady downpour, these protestors were adamant their voices be heard. Nothing would deter their steadfast insistence they had been cheated. All of them were of the opinion the person responsible was Ms. Collins.
These protestors were angry. To a man or woman, they shared a common belief they had been taken. They claimed Ms. Collins used various social media platforms to accomplish what they described as being an assortment of “confidence games.”
“She’s a scammer. She’s committed theft by deception,” Julia Jones from Gatlinburg, Tennessee told the Times-Voice. “She uses her social media platforms to raise money with lies,” both Julia Jones and Rodney Fox told the newspaper.
“She’s lied about her son being in a burn unit. She’s lied about her boyfriend having cancer. She’s lied about her mom having a stroke, all just to get money from people like us,” the protestor whose name we didn’t get but who identified herself as having traveled all the way form Chicago, Illinois.
Ms. Colins counters with “[The protestors] post cash apps for flat tires and food while attending the protest. How is that any different from my posting my story?”
Ms. Collins points out she gets many thousand of views, makes people smile, sits with people (via livestream) while those people are undergoing chemo, and makes them laugh. She doesn’t see the harm in it. She doesn’t understand why she doesn’t deserve to get paid. She believes she’s providing a valuable service.
In her words sent to newspaper staff, “Facebook pays me for my job and spreading love and positivity to the world and telling them about Jesus…stopping them from…overdosing or doing bad things to themselves by telling them my story. I’ll take it!”
Her detractors remain unconvinced. Her detractors, these self-same protestors, promise they will continue for however long it takes.
“We will continue to come back to Jackson until something gets done,” Julia Jones told us as we stood out in what most would describe as considerably inclement weather to cover the protest. Something was definitely animating these people, these protestors.
The protestors, in weather which turned most of us indoors, marched up and down the sidewalk carrying signs, honking car horns, screaming chants, and everything else one might expect from people who appeared to believe they’ve been “wronged.” Have they? Well that is the question, isn’t it?
On behalf of the newspaper, we can’t profess to know. What we do know is there are definitely two sides to this dispute, like there are to any.
Somewhere between the two sides we suspect there is an answer. One or the other of the sides may not like hearing it.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.