At approximately 3 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to a fire alarm activation on Main Street.
Upon arriving at the scene, a firefighter found a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jackson Police Department (JPD) was notified and responded immediately.
JPD Officers arrived on the scene and located the firemen and victim in a secure location. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment on scene.
JPD Officers cleared the area and residence to determine that the suspect fled on foot. There are no other reports of injuries or threats.
A suspect has been identified and the JPD has an active and ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information, contact the JPD at 606-666-2424 and speak with Captain Elvis Noble. Callers may remain anonymous.
