Hazard Community and Technical College was proud to host Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, today. (032/28/2023)
Dr. Thompson continued his Community Conversations tour. His first stop was at the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce where he spoke with community members and leaders.
He later spoke with faculty, staff and students on HCTC’s Hazard campus where he heard about the initiatives HCTC is involved in to advance education attainment.
