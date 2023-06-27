University of North Carolina (UNC) Neurosurgery Chief Resident, Dr. Randaline Barnett pictured with Dr. Phillip Sholes from the Department of Anesthesiology were named Kentucky Colonels by Governor Andy Beshear.
Dr. Barnett and Dr. Sholes collected and then flew supplies to eastern Kentucky after the area was hit by horrific flooding. Dr. Barnett's hometown of Jackson was decimated by the July 2022 flood.
She will return to her home state as a pediatric neurosurgeon at Kentucky Children's Hospital after she completes a fellowship in pediatric neurosurgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
The award is well-deserved by both compassionate physicians.
