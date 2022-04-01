Fans and listeners of the local sports radio show WJSN Sports Talk will have the opportunity to meet Dr. John Huang on Monday, April 4, 2022, when he will appear on the show as a guest. Dr. Huang will have copies of his latest book Kentucky Passion on hand to sign.
Dr. Huang is expected to arrive at the WJSN studios around 6 p.m. and welcomes anyone to come and meet him as well as have a book signed. WJSN studios are located at 1501 Hargis Lane in Jackson.
Dr. Huang has coauthored two other books Cut to the Chase with Alan Cutler (legendary Kentucky sports anchor at NBC/WLEX-18) and From the Rafters of Rupp with Kyle Macy (former Kentucky basketball legend). He is a columnist for Nolan Group Media which covers the Times-Voice under its umbrella.
He also covers numerous University of Kentucky (UK) athletics including men’s and women’s basketball; football; baseball; softball; tennis; golf; and volleyball. Dr. Huang is the editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com website and will serve as a freelance columnist for professional sports such as the NFL and MLB.
In his esteemed career, Dr. Huang has covered a Super Bowl; Indianapolis 500; Kentucky Derby; and several professional golf and tennis events for various regional media outlets.
Dr. Huang has a worldwide following through his personal blog huangswhinings.com.
He looks forward to meeting you at Sports Talk.
