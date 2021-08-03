Drewey Jones, 84, Hardshell passed away Friday, July 30, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was the widower of the late Rita Noble Jones; the son of the late Charlie and Sally Ann Miller Jones. He is also preceded in death by in-laws, JB and Jessie Noble; son, Arlis Ray Jones; brothers, Lawrence Jones, OH Jones, John Paul Jones, Douglas Jones; sisters, Lillie Mae Landrum, Janie Sue Jones, Alena Jones, Adna Miller. He was retired from Ford Motor Company, 50 + year Mason member, US Air Force veteran and he attended the Drushal Memorial Church at Lost Creek. He is survived by son, Drewey Lee and wife, Carol Bryant Jones; daughter, Sally Kay and husband, Reeve Jr. Hudson; brother, Lawrence Dayboy Jones (Ada Barnett); sisters, Blanche Jones Campbell, Jennifer Jones Hays, Katherine Jones Napier (Eugene), Ogie Lee Jones Hamilton; grandchildren, Jeremy Lee Jones, Jessica Dawn Campbell, Megan (Adam) White, Matthew (Courtney) Hudson, Joshua Paul Jones; great grandchildren, David Lee Jones, Piper Rae Jones, Wyatt Jordan Simpson, Trenton Reeve Hudson, Magnolia Ann Jewell, Winston Blake White, Memphis Rayne Hudson, Joslynn Jones. Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral will be Sunday, August 1, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Kerney Bouchard, Drewey Lee Jones officiating. Burial in Harvey Bend Cemetery at Hardshell.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.