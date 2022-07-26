The Breathitt County School District would love to welcome John Driskill to our Breathitt High School Team. Mr. Driskill will be teaching Health/PE.
He is getting his master’s in teaching from the University of the Cumberlands. Mr. Driskill has coached track at Alice Lloyd College for the past 3 years and soccer for one year.
Mr. Driskill resides in the Southfork area of Breathitt County. His hobbies include working out, hiking, and playing board games with his family.
When asked about joining the BHS team Mr. Driskill commented, “I’m excited to teach the youth of Breathitt County and help develop healthy lifestyles with them.”
