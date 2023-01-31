Durzella Hurt Hounshell, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born August 28, 1952 at Southfork in Breathitt County, KY and was the daughter of the late Andrew Hurt. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Leslie Hounshell and sister: Mary Alice Stacy. She is survived by her mother: Eula Mae Miller of FL. Her son: Jonathan Ray (Jennifer) Hounshell of Jackson, KY; Daughters: Leslie Mae (Charles) Turner and Crystal Marie (Clinton) Stacy both of Jackson, KY. Two brothers: Beach Hurt of Tell City, IN and Billy Ray Hurt of LaPorte, IN. Five sisters: Maureen Napier of FL; Beverly Clemons, Martha Miller and Pauline Miller all of Jackson, KY; Frankie Ketter of Georgetown, KY. Grandchildren: Tiffany and Ronnie Patrick, Becky and Matthew Hounshell, Kurtson and Maleah Allen; Shirley Hall and Sharlena Allen. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 12:30 pm at the Clemons and Ritchie Cemetery, Elkview, Wilstacy, KY with David Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be at Deaton Funeral Home from 11:00 am -Noon on Thursday. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Family and Friends.
