Dustin Lee Stevens

Dustin Lee Stevens, 41, Rousseau passed away Sunday, October 9.  He was preceded in death by grandfather, Claude Stevens.  He is survived by his father, Jimmy Stevens; mother, Ellen (Jon) Demos; paternal grandmother, Ruby Stevens Toy (Dale); maternal grandparents, Jesse & Anna Brown; brother, Alex Demos; sister, Katie Demos; uncles, Stanley Stevens (Tina), George Stevens (Vicki), Jeff Brown; aunts, Wilma Stevens, Debbie Noble (Doug), Katrina Epperson; host of cousins; Cargill work family.

Visitation Thursday, October 13, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Friday, October 14, 1:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Dencil Arnett officiating.  Burial in Stevens Cemetery at Noctor.  Serving as pallbearers; Alex Noble, Wesley Noble, Todd Noble, Trey Noble, Dustin Barnett, Gary Stewart.  Serving as honorary pallbearers; Mike Arnett, Doug Stevens, Eric Holbrook, Willie "Subie" McIntosh, HG Williams, Ricky Holbrook, Earl Stevens.

Recommended for you