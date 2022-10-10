Dustin Lee Stevens, 41, Rousseau passed away Sunday, October 9. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Claude Stevens. He is survived by his father, Jimmy Stevens; mother, Ellen (Jon) Demos; paternal grandmother, Ruby Stevens Toy (Dale); maternal grandparents, Jesse & Anna Brown; brother, Alex Demos; sister, Katie Demos; uncles, Stanley Stevens (Tina), George Stevens (Vicki), Jeff Brown; aunts, Wilma Stevens, Debbie Noble (Doug), Katrina Epperson; host of cousins; Cargill work family.
Visitation Thursday, October 13, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Friday, October 14, 1:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Dencil Arnett officiating. Burial in Stevens Cemetery at Noctor. Serving as pallbearers; Alex Noble, Wesley Noble, Todd Noble, Trey Noble, Dustin Barnett, Gary Stewart. Serving as honorary pallbearers; Mike Arnett, Doug Stevens, Eric Holbrook, Willie "Subie" McIntosh, HG Williams, Ricky Holbrook, Earl Stevens.
