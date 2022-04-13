Dylan Hudson, 15, is a young Breathitt Countian with a keen interest in photography that lives in Jackson. Dylan is the son of Calvin Hudson and Stephanie Ritchie and is currently homeschooled and enjoys hiking.
From the young age of four, Dylan took an interest in photography, but as he as grown, that interest has developed into a true passion, that one day he hopes to turn into a profession.
Dylan specifically enjoys taking pictures of the moon, planets, and the night sky, using his iPhone 12 Pro and telescope. Dylan is big on capturing the right lighting and will spend hours working to get just the right photo, regardless of obstacles and weather conditions, a true testament of the youngster’s determination.
In the immediate future, Dylan will continue his education and focus on his many photography projects. He hopes to get a picture of most if not all the planets and is sincerely grateful for all the support he is receiving from the community.
