Dynamic Duo set to visit

Knott County boasts potent passing attack
Two (2) receivers among 2A’s best
Breathitt came off an impressive showing against Morgan County, a district opponent which didn’t travel like it did to the Riverbank expecting to get humiliated. However, Morgan finished on the short end of a 48-8 final which wasn’t even that close to be honest with you.
At no time did Morgan look like it belonged on the same field with the Bobcats. Morgan blanked Knott County 6-0 when the two of them played in the Sorghum Bowl on September 24, 2021.
Why should anyone expect for Knott to do any better against the reigning district champion Breathitt team which has been forced to play much of its season with less than its full roster of talent? Different teams match up differently is all we can say on the matter.
Knott County comes to town presenting different strengths matching differently with what Breathitt likes to do defensively than the ground-based attack Morgan County came to town featuring. Knott County, like Breathitt, likes to put some spirals in the air.
It should make for an exciting air show this coming Friday night. Better get there early to insure an optimal vantage point from which to watch the fireworks.
Knott County boasts the district’s premier QB, at least statistically, in Class of ’24 Kiser Slone. Slone on the year, in 5-0 games worth of stats (one game was a Covid-forfeit), has completed 87 of his 134-passing attempts for 1,371-yards with 13-TDs against his five (5) picks. Slone averages 274.2-yards passing a game with 2.6 TD strikes a night.
There are two majority reasons for his success. Those two reasons are receivers Ethan Combs and Landon Smith. We call them the Dynamic Duo.
Combs is a ’23 prospect. He has caught 33-passes so far this year to lead the district in this statistical category by a wide margin. He has 492-yards receiving and five (5)-TD receptions. His “partner” is 6-4, 205-pound WR, Landon Smith.
Smith gets a ton of defensive attention, and figures to get it again this coming Friday night from the Bobcats, owing to his being a '23 prospect who both attended and thrilled at this past summer's Appalachia Prep Combine. His performance at the APC made Smith one of the more coveted college prospects at his position in Eastern Kentucky.
Smith has 25-receptions on the year. Smith has also compiled 461-yards receiving with five (5)-TD catches to match his cohort in the last of the three categories.
Now Knott’s “Dynamic Duo” will bring a team to the Riverbank which doesn’t figure to score an upset this Friday night; though anything is possible. Knott will enter the ball game a healthy 27-point underdog in a game which may end up looking strikingly similar to the final score with Morgan last time out.
If it does end up a lopsided blowout, it won’t be for want of a passing threat. It won’t be because Slone to Combs and Smith isn’t a potent enough aerial attack either.
We’ll see you guys Friday night. You should come prepared for some fireworks. Should be quite a show!
