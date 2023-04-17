Earl Campbell, 60, Frozen passed away Saturday, April 15, at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was the son of the late Elihue and Irene Armstrong Campbell. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Stanley Campbell, Alex Campbell, Claude Campbell; sisters, Nona Taulbee, Hazel Lovins, Madge Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Campbell; son, Cody (Beth) Campbell; daughters, Ashley (Donald) Spicer, Leslie Campbell; brothers, Chalmer (Lori) Campbell, Rader Campbell; sisters, Barbara (Kenneth) Goff, Dorothy (Jeff) Patton, Brenda Miller; grandchildren, Tanner, Kaden, Colton, Rylee, Tracy, Jackosn, Kellan, Carlie. Visitation, Monday, April 17, 5:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, April 18, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Archie Combs, David McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery at Frozen. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
