Earl Campbell, age 69, of Lower Beaverdam Road, Hardshell, KY passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was born August 15, 1953 at Hardshell, KY and was the son of the late Arnold and Bitha Fugate Campbell. He was also preceded in death by one brother and one sister. He is survived by his son: Jesse (Jessica) Wagers of Hardshell, KY. Two daughters: Michelle Wager of Clay City, KY and Angela Neace of Clayhole, KY. Two sisters: Bethel Neace of Berea, KY and Chilla Lawson of Jackson, KY Five grandchildren: Amanda Neace, Frank Neace, Hailey Wagers, Mikyra Caudill and Ayden Rose. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.