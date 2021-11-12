Earl Cecil Gabbard

Earl Cecil Gabbard, age 76, of Haddix, KY passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born October 31, 1945, at Juan, KY, and was the son of the late Clarence and Vernie Gilbert Gabbard.-He was a retired coal truck driver and mechanic.-He is survived by his wife: Sue Gabbard of Haddix, KY.-Daughter: Candice Gabbard of Stanton, KY.-Son: Bradley (Crystal) Gabbard of Independence, KY.- Five sisters: Evalee (Roy) Back of Russell Springs, KY; Eula Faye (Charles) Back of Wolfcoal, KY; Beulah (Larry) Smith and Bobbie (Malcolm, Jr) Baker of Altro, KY; Betty Sue (Arthur) Back of Campton, KY.-His brother: Clarence, Jr (Helen) Gabbard of Altro, KY. Three grandchildren: Isabella (Cody) Gibson, Branden Gabbard, Leah Gabbard.-One great-grandson: Ezekiel Wyatt Gibson.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Driskill officiating.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday beginning at 11:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Gabbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

