Earl Cundiff, 64, Jackson passed away Saturday, April 1, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Clayhole and the Providence Pentecostal Church at Jackson. He was a six year veteran of the US Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Cundiff; his mother, Edna Ritchie Cundiff Caudill; his stepfather, Fenner Caudill. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah Cundiff; daughter, Courtney Briana Cundiff; brother, Joseph Caudill. Visitation, Monday, April 3, 6:00 PM. Additional services Monday, 7:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, April 4, 11:00 AM with Donald Tapio, John Bunn, Zackary Caudill and Gary Bellamy officiating. Burial will be in the T Point Cemetery at Clayhole. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. Military rites will be observed at the time of the funeral.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.