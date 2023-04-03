Earl Cundiff

Earl Cundiff, 64, Jackson passed away Saturday, April 1, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.  He was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Clayhole and the Providence Pentecostal Church at Jackson.  He was a six year veteran of the US Army National Guard.  He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Cundiff; his mother, Edna Ritchie Cundiff Caudill; his stepfather, Fenner Caudill.  He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah Cundiff; daughter, Courtney Briana Cundiff; brother, Joseph Caudill.  Visitation, Monday, April 3, 6:00 PM.  Additional services Monday, 7:00 PM.   Funeral Tuesday, April 4, 11:00 AM with Donald Tapio, John Bunn, Zackary Caudill and Gary Bellamy officiating.  Burial will be in the T Point Cemetery at Clayhole.   Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family.  Military rites will be observed at the time of the funeral.

