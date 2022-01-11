Earl Deaton, age 91, of Aurora, CO, and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away in Aurora, CO. Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was born June 18, 1930, at Canoe, KY, and was the son of the late Granville and Mae Deaton. He was the widowed husband of Helen Spicer Deaton.-He was also preceded in death by his son: Doug Deaton.-His brothers: Troy Deaton; J.P. Deaton and his wife Barbara; Lloyd Deaton; and his sister-in-law: Vona Deaton. Earl was a teacher for 30 years, and after retirement, he operated Deaton’s Grocery at Canoe for several years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson.-He is survived by his son Phil, daughter-in-law Patti; daughter-in-law Jacalyn, grandson Chris; Brothers: Carl (Roselyn) Deaton; Granville Deaton, Jr.; Bob (Barb) Deaton; Sister: Wanda Turner (Jasper), Sisters-in-law: Dorothy Deaton and Jean Deaton. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jonathan Clemens officiating.-Burial in the Turner and Spicer Cemetery at Canoe, KY. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday until the time of service. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-family requests masks be worn and other cautionary measures to be observed.
