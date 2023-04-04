Fans got to see an early look at the 2023 Breathitt County football schedule recently, and it looks like the Bobcats are playing one of the strongest schedules in mountains.
Breathitt County finished last season with an overall record of 9-3, that came to what some Bobcat fans would call a controversial loss (32-41) in the third round of the KHSAA Class 2A State Football Playoffs at the hands of the Lloyd Memorial Juggernauts.
The upcoming season features nine playoff teams out of the ten-game schedule, including two teams that made deep playoff runs in their respective classes.
Based on last season’s roster, the Bobcats return several key players on offense and defense and should be a contender for the Class 2A state championship. While it is still a tad early for any preseason polls, perennial powers, Lexington Christian, Beechwood, and Mayfield are expected to also be at the top once more.
Key Returnees
QB Tyler Bryant last season threw for 2,295 yards (63.5% completion percentage) and rushed for 238 more, with a combined 33 TDs (27 passing TDs/6 rushing TDs).
RBs Jayden Gibson (770 yards 8 TDs/6.1 yards per carry); Caden Bowling (506 yards 4 TDs/7.7 yards per carry); and Kory Combs (340 yards 11 TDs/5.8 yards per carry). The three Bobcat backs combined for 1,616 yards and 23 TDs on the ground, while keeping the chains moving, gaining an impressive collective average of 6.4 yards per carry.
WRs Austin Sperry led the team with 891 yards, 13 TDs on 41 receptions for an incredible average of 21.7 yards per catch. Isaac Turner caught 34 passes for 595 yards and 5 TDs (17.5 yards per catch).
DEF Kory Combs 109 tackles 1 sack; Jason Tolson 71 tackles; Brady Tincher 3 INTs (TD); Isaac Turner 2 INTs; and Wesley Abner 2 INTs.
OL Sawyer Hall; Evan Miller; and Carson Miller are expected to anchor a strong Breathitt offensive line.
ST Braxton Terry 35/45 PATs (77.8%); 0/1 FGs
2023 Schedule
8/18 vs Belfry (6-6) Lost in the second round of Class 3A playoffs to Ashland Blazer.
8/25 at Perry Central (5-5) Did not make playoffs.
9/1 Honey Bowl vs Lewis County (6-5) Lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs to Estill County.
9/8 at Johnson Central (10-3) Lost in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs to Corbin.
9/15 at Hazard (8-5) Lost in the third round of the Class 1A playoffs to Raceland.
9/22 vs Letcher Central (8-4) Lost in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs to Corbin.
9/29 vs Somerset (6-6) Lost in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs to Lexington Christian.
10/6 BYE
10/13 vs Leslie County (5-6) Lost in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs to Martin County.
10/20 at Danville (5-7) Lost in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs to Metcalfe County.
10/27 at Prestonsburg (8-3) Lost in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs to Middlesboro.
