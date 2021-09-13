Early Morning Burglary

Criminals Knock Over Local YPK Motorsports
“We are confident we are closing in…” Chief Brian Haddix
Approximately five (5) men broke into YPK Motorsports in the early morning hours, Sunday, September 12, 2021. Unfortunately for them, the cameras were rolling. The burglary occurred around about 4:00 a.m.
We talked with the police chief of Jackson, Kentucky, Brian Haddix, about the incident. He told the Times-Voice, “Early Sunday morning we believe five (5) African-American males exited a U-Haul “Box” truck at the YPK Motorsports located at 1501 KY-15 in Jackson, Kentucky. Lucky for us, the store had state of the art surveillance equipment and we were able to retrieve excellent video evidence of the crime’s commission.”
We asked Chief Haddix how the five men gained entry. He told the newspaper, “They broke out the glass of the two front doors with an item resembling a sledge hammer. After gaining entrance, the five men stole 4-dirt bikes with a combined value estimated to be in the range of $33,000.00.”
Of course, the value of the property stolen is significant in Kentucky. Kentucky law makes stealing property valued between $10,000 and $1,000,000.00 a Class C felony.
A Class C felony is a serious offense. This grade of offense, according to online sources accessed to write this story, may carry upon conviction a sentence between five (5) and 10 years in prison.
We asked Chief Haddix about the chances these men would be apprehended. “I believe the chances of apprehension are excellent," said Haddix.
When we asked for him to expound further, Haddix told the paper "First, we have clear video of the crime’s commission. Second, we are already working with U-Haul to zero in on the man or men who rented the truck in which we see the parties arrive, on video, moments before breaking into the store."
Haddix added, "Our forensics team is sweeping the scene and carefully logging collected evidence. We believe chances are good there will be source material obtained to tie the men to the scene of this crime. We will present those results to a grand jury to obtain an indictment, and then again at any trial to gain conviction, once we have the suspects in our custody.”
“Allow me to put it this way,” Chief Haddix told the Times-Voice, “the guilty parties would only help themselves in coming forward now as opposed to requiring us to expend resources chasing them down and dragging them back here to justice."
"It is only a matter of time. The guilty will be caught.”
The newspaper contacted YPK Motorsports and attempted to speak with Mr. John Lester Smith to gain comment. As of the date of publishing this article, those calls have not been returned.
If you have information regarding this offense or you are the offender and wish to arrange surrender, you may call 606-666-2424. This case has been assigned to Sergeant Jeff Watts for investigation.
This is a developing story. Check with our print edition publishing this Wednesday, September 15, 2021, for further details.