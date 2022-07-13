The Breathitt County Bobcats recently released an early look at their 2022 football schedule and early on the Bobcats play four home games and travel on the road for five games. Breathitt does have two open dates to possibly add another opponent for a tenth game.
Head Coach Kyle Moore is entering his tenth season. Moore has a 54-47 overall record, 46-38 in the regular season and 8-9 in the post-season. Coach Moore does acknowledge that this season is not without questions, like who will replace Jaylen Turner at quarterback? Turner led the team last season in passing (1,893 yards/19 touchdowns) and rushing (959 yards/22 touchdowns).
The Bobcats also lost its second leading rusher Ethan Gibson (632 yards/ 7 touchdowns). The team also lost two starting anchors on its line in Triton Smith and Connor Deaton.
Last year’s team had an explosive offense scoring an average of 38.7 points per game, but defensively it never came together for the team as it allowed 33.2 points per game (147.0 passing yards and 188.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
Breathitt is coming off a (4-7) campaign and has some questions to be answered but talk around the program for this season can be described as enthusiastic optimism, after all the Bobcats are just two seasons removed from a state semifinal appearance.
Breathitt County has an impressive Freshman class and return team leaders, Bryce Hoskins and Brady Tincher.
Breathitt County Bobcats 2022 Football Schedule
- Opponents’ Record Last Season in ()
- August 5: Meet the Cats 6 PM
- August 12: at Pike County Central Hawks (Scrimmage) TBA
- August 19: Magoffin County Hornets (6-4) 7:30 PM
- August 26: at Powell County Pirates (2-10) 7:30 PM
- September 2: Hazard Bulldogs (8-5) 7:30 PM *Honey Bowl*
- September 9: at Perry County Central Commodores (7-4) 7:30 PM
- September 16: at Letcher County Central Cougars (7-4) 7:30 PM
- September 23: OPEN
- September 30: Middlesboro Yellowjackets (13-1) 7:30 PM
- October 7: OPEN
- October 14: at Morgan County Cougars (4-7) 7:30 PM
- October 21: at Leslie County Eagles (2-10) 7:30 PM
- October 28: Knox Central (5-6) 7:30 PM
- November 4: Round 1 Class 2A State Playoffs
- November 11: Round 2 Class 2A State Playoffs
- November 18: Class 2A Regional Championship
- November 25: Class 2A State Semifinals
- December 2: Class 2A State Championship at Kroger Field
The Breathitt Middle School also released an early look at its 2022 football schedule with times to be announced.
- August 6: Middle Georgetown/Pulaski (Scrimmage/Home)
- August 13: West Carter (Home)
- August 18: Powell County (Home)
- August 20: Madison Central Bowl (Away)
- August 27: Belfry (Away)
- September 3: Magoffin (Home/Honey Bowl)
- September 8: Pikeville (Away)
- September 17: Paintsville (Away)
- September 20: Hazard (Home)
- September 24: Pike Central (Away)
- October 6: Johnson Central (Home)
- October 13: Round 1 Playoffs (Home)
