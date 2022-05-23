Early voting numbers reported by the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office showed that 636 voters exercised their right in person at the courthouse, while another 424 voters cast their vote via paper ballots. A total of 1,060 Breathitt Countians took advantage of the three-day early voting period from Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14.
Breathitt County Clerk Becky Watts Curtis explained that the State had set forth the days as well as set the eight-hour time limit for each of the selected three dates.
During the height of the COVID pandemic, early voting became an option with the goal to only have a few voters at the polls at one time along with diminishing long lines and waiting periods. At this point, early voting took place over a two-week timeframe, but with COVID declining and people wanting normalcy, early voting was cut to only three days.
Before COVID, voters were only permitted to vote early if they qualified under guidelines that specified special reasons and circumstances.
An estimated 5600 voters cast their ballot in the last two elections.
County Clerk Becky Watts Curtis and her staff were on hand to assist with early voting. (Front L-R) Jesica Mullins and Curtis; (Middle) Ashley Barnett; (Back L-R) Nicole Watkins and Trisha Fletcher.
