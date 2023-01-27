By the time retired coal miner Terry Morgan got out of bed, the water was already up to the carport. “Twenty-five, thirty minutes, it was this high,” Morgan said, pulling his hand across his chest. “It was all I could do to keep my feet on the ground.” Morgan is one of the local residents featured in the documentary East Kentucky Flood that will air on WYMT-TV, Monday, January 30th at 7p.m.
East Kentucky Flood is a half-hour documentary that showcases some of the stories of local residents who lived through the devastating floods that ravaged much of the southeastern corner of the state in July 2022. The program was produced by the Center for Rural Strategies, a Whitesburg-based nonprofit. The film also reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
“We were lucky. Our offices were spared from the water by a few inches,” said Dee Davis, president of the organization and a member of the production team. “We felt it important to record what so many east Kentuckians were going through. And throughout the region there were so many acts of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience. We just scratched the surface.”
After the local premiere on WYMT-TV on January 30th, East Kentucky Flood will be broadcast statewide on Wednesday, February 15th on KET, the Kentucky public television network.
The Center for Rural Strategies
For more than 20 years, the Center for Rural Strategies has been laying the groundwork: advocating for rural America by building relationships with a cross-section of rural and urban allies, digging into the challenges we face as a nation, and telling stories that illuminate how we are connected to one another. Its key programs include:
● The Daily Yonder, an online journalism platform focused on rural life and culture.
● The Rural Assembly, a national program of convenings that brings a cross section of rural people together to investigate issues, set policy priorities, and create connections among both rural and urban stakeholders.
