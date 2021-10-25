Eddie Noble, age 79, of Highway 52 East, Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Friday October 22, 2021 at his residence.
Eddie was born on July 4, 1942 to the late Kelly and Ruth Jett Noble. He was a retired Falcon Coal Employee, Farmer, and self employed as a Merchant.
Eddie is survived by One Brother; Kelly Noble Jr., Sisters; Mabel(Maurice) Turner, Irene Noble, Martha Noble, and Letha(Darrell) Hogan, also survived by; Fred(Carolyn) Bryant, Ernest Ray(Mandy) Bryant, Darlene McKnight, Wilma(Larry) Spicer, Sisters-In-Law; Mary Jean Noble, Alma Noble, Bonnie Noble, Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Other Relatives and Friends.
Eddie was preceded in death by his Wife; Bertha Hensley Noble, Parents; Kelly and Ruth Jett Noble, Brothers; Graydon Noble, Harlan Noble, Dexter Noble, Sister; Wilma Jean Campbell, Sister-In-Law; Phyllis Noble.
Funeral Services for Eddie Noble will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Calvin Spicer and George Watts officiating. Eddie will be laid to rest in The Bertha and Eddie Noble Cemetery in Oakdale, Kentucky, with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers, Kelly Noble Jr., and Darrell Hogan serving as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.